George Wood/Getty Images

Hull City are not currently eyeing former West Brom and Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray to replace Ruben Selles, according to journalist Alex Crook.

The Tigers avoided relegation on the final day of the regular Championship season as they had a better goal difference than third-bottom side Luton Town with the same number of points.

Selles took over Hull City back in December after Tim Walter failed to get the Tigers going in the first half of the term.

The ex-Reading boss was barely able to keep them up, and now the Hull City hierarchy have been suggested to be thinking about replacing him before the new season begins.

With Selles’ future uncertain at the MKM Stadium, Mowbray, who was recently sacked by West Brom, has been linked with the post.

However, Hull City are not currently considering the former Sunderland manager as someone to come in and be their next boss.

West Brom appointed Mowbray after Carlos Corberan was snapped up by Valencia halfway through the campaign, but the experienced campaigner could not steer the Baggies get a playoff spot.

Club Seasons West Brom 2025 Birmingham City 2024 Sunderland 2022-23 Tony Mowbray’s last three jobs

The 61-year-old is currently out of work and James Morrison is the caretaker boss of the Baggies.

Now, with Mowbray out of the picture, it remains to be seen where the Tigers are looking at as they are aiming for a far better campaign next term.

In the previous season they narrowly missed out on securing a spot in the playoffs under Liam Rosenior, before the decision was taken to part ways with him.

Rosenior is currently in charge of French top flight side Strasbourg.