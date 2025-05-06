Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin believes that Plymouth Argyle’s relegation is just a blip, as he expects them to be one of the favourites for promotion back to the second tier.

The Pilgrims suffered relegation under Miron Muslic, even though he made a big impact upon joining them back in early February.

Plymouth won the last three of their final five league games, beating the likes of Sheffield United and Coventry City, who are in the playoffs.

Parkin hailed Muslic for his job at Home Park, but also believes that the club must make sure they give him enough backing in the summer.

The former striker is of the view that Plymouth are very well-run club and he sees them as genuine contenders for promotion back to the Championship from League One, dubbing relegation a ‘blip’.

“I think when a month or so ago, when you saw the magnitude of the home games that remained, the last four were either against teams jostling for promotion via the playoffs or automatic promotion”, Parkin said on EFL All Access (7:56) about the Pilgrims.

“They won three out of their last four, which is incredible going, to take it to the last couple of games.

Results Numbers Matches 23 Wins 8 Draws 5 Losses 10 Miron Muslic’s record at Plymouth Argyle

“He [Muslic] has done great and I am sure with the right backing, they will be amongst the promotion favourites next year.

“And with the support down there, the way the club is run, you expect this to be a blip rather than a problem over a longer period.”

Plymouth will try to keep their best players in the squad to make an instant return to the Championship.

Muslic will look to replace scout Ross Goodwin, who is set to join Dundee United, to get his signings right in the summer window.