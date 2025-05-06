Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Jonathan David, who has been linked with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, is only considering offers to leave French football this summer.

A real scramble has broken out for the signature of the Lille forward, who will be a free agent this summer and is therefore a hugely attractive option for a host of sides.

Amongst his admirers are Newcastle and Tottenham, and the Magpies, who have not been able to flex their financial biceps in the last two transfer windows, as they had to comply with PSR rules, are shaping up for a big summer.

Spurs have one foot in the Europa League final and could secure Champions League football by winning the competition by the end of this season.

The pair have seen their hopes of a deal for David slightly boosted as, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, he does not want to stay in French football.

Marseille have been looking at signing David, but have run into a brick wall given his desire and he will not be going to the Stade Velodrome.

The attacker dreams of heading to the Premier League, however Spain and Italy also remain firm options for him.

2024-25 Games played 47 Goals 25 Assists 12 Bookings 6 yellow cards Jonathan David’s season at Lille so far

It has been suggested that Marseille president Pablo Longoria is very much aware of the situation, as he has a close connection with David and his camp.

The Canadian is having a fantastic season as he has scored 25 times and assisted 12 times in 47 games this term.

He has been linked with a host of sides beyond Newcastle and Tottenham and it remains unclear where he will end up.

David though has the luxury of many options and he will also want a substantial signing on fee from his next club given that he is free to move without a transfer fee needing to be paid.