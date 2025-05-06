Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Scotland defender Mark Wilson thinks that questions about Rangers‘ vision will be asked if they do not trigger the option to keep hold of loan star Vaclav Cerny on a permanent basis.

Brushing off initial criticism from the fans, the Wolfsburg loanee has gone on to become a backbone of the Rangers team this season and all eyes are on his future.

He has notched up 49 appearances for the Glasgow team so far, scoring 17 goals and also helping set up seven more for his team-mates.

The Gers now have a new sporting director in through the building and a takeover from the 49ers is expected to be completed soon, boosting the club’s financial position.

Rangers will need to pay somewhere in the region of £5.5m to sign Cerny permanently and Wilson believes that the vision of the club will need to be questioned if they do not invest that amount of money in him.

He stressed that Cerny has been one of the standout players at Rangers this season and if the club do not sign him then the expectation will be that they must get someone even better.

“I think you have got to ask the question – what is your vision for the club?” Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (1:16:51).

“Because if you have got a player here, especially in the final third, he has been one of your best players, he contributes and assists in goals.

Club Years Ajax 2015-2019 Utrecht 2019-2021 Twente (loan) 2020-2021 Twente 2021-2023 Wolfsburg 2023- Rangers (loan) 2024- Vaclav Cerny’s career history

“And if you are saying ‘no’, then okay, where we are getting better?

“He has proved over the season, he has not just done it over a couple of months, he has not just come in January and you have got a snapshot of him.

“He has done it over a full season and in Europe.”

Cerny may also want a clear idea of where Rangers are heading if he is to put pen to paper to a permanent contract at Ibrox.

Rangers have yet to announce who their new permanent manager will be, with Barry Ferguson standing in on an interim basis.

While Ferguson has stressed that he is hoping to keep the job, the jury is out on whether the Gers will give it to him.

Ferguson has admitted he wants to keep Cerny.