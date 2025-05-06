Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Former Bristol City hitman Leroy Rosenior is clear that Sheffield United will play under a lot of pressure and urged the Robins to take advantage of that in the Championship playoff semi-finals.

The Blades were competing with Leeds United and Burnley for the majority of the season for the automatic promotion, but three losses on the bounce knocked them back to third.

Leeds have won the Championship title with 100 points, while Burnley finished second with the same points tally, only behind by goal difference, ten points above the Blades.

Now Sheffield United will face Liam Manning’s Bristol City in the playoff semi-finals and ex-Robins man Rosenior believes that the tie means everything for the Blades.

He is sure that Chris Wilder’s men will play under a lot of pressure, given the quality of their squad and their new owners.

Rosenior advised the Robins to take advantage of Sheffield United’s pressure, as he is sure that the Blades have everything to lose against Bristol City.

“Sheffield United have been more worried than Bristol City about this game, there is absolutely no doubt about that”, the former Bristol City star said on Robins TV (12:18).

Opponents Scoreline Stoke City (A) 0-2 Burnley (A) 2-1 Cardiff City (H) 2-0 Plymouth Argyle (A) 2-1 Millwall (H) 0-1 Oxford United (A) 1-0 Sheffield United’s results in April

“They have got so much more to lose than Bristol City; what it means to Sheffield United is everything.

“New owners, big investment, the players they have got; they have got centre-forwards coming out of their ears.

“They have got so much more to lose, and I think they will play like that and City have to take advantage of that.”

The Blades won only two of their final seven league games and they will need to be on their game to defeat Bristol City, who were not one of the favourites to finish in the top six.

Bristol City will host Wilder’s men at Ashton Gate on Thursday night in the first leg of the Championship playoff semi-finals.