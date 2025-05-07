Graham Chadwick/Getty Images

Birmingham City are looking to sign Peterborough United star Kwame Poku, who no fewer than 30 clubs are interested in, according to Posh’s owner Darragh MacAnthony.

Blues have just signed off on a sensational season where they crushed the opposition in League One, finishing top of the pile with 111 points.

That saw Birmingham destroy the EFL points record and now there are high hopes they will put in a real tilt at promotion to the Premier League next season.

Plans are being made for the summer transfer window and, according to journalist Rob Dorsett, Birmingham are ‘pushing hard’ for Peterborough winger Poku.

Any deal for a soon to be out of contract Poku could end up going to a tribunal due to his age, but that is something that both clubs would want to avoid.

Posh supremo MacAnthony has insisted that 30 clubs want to sign Poku this summer.

The 23-year-old scored 12 goals for Peterborough in the recent season and chipped in with a further eleven assists for his team-mates.

Adding to their attacking options is a priority for Birmingham this summer and the club have already been weighing up an ambitious move for Torino striker Che Adams.

Competition Games Goal contributions League One 27 20 EFL Trophy 2 1 FA Cup 2 2 EFL Cup – – Kwame Poku’s Peterborough United season

Adams has scored ten goals in Italian football for Torino this season, making a positive impression during his first campaign in the country.

He recently scored in a 2-0 win over Udinese in Serie A and Torino will be reluctant to sanction his departure.

Birmingham though are giving the impression of a club going places and a tempting proposal from St Andrew’s might turn Adams’ head.

His current deal with Torino has another two years left to run, meaning this summer would likely be the moment of maximum value for the Italian side.