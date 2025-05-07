George Wood/Getty Images

Bristol City star Jason Knight believes that his experience of coming up against Leeds United in the playoffs with Derby County means he knows what to expect in the heat of battle against Sheffield United.

Liam Manning’s Bristol City are due to come up against Sheffield United in the Championship playoffs semi-final and head into the tie looking to cause an upset.

The first leg is set for Ashton Gate and many of the Bristol City squad have little to no experience of the pressure of the playoffs.

Knight though experienced the playoffs at close quarters while he was still a young player with Derby County.

They met Leeds United in the semi-finals in 2019 and came away 4-3 winners on aggregate to reach the final against Aston Villa.

The semi-final clash had extra spice following spy-gate earlier that season and Leeds had won the first leg.

The 24-year-old was an unused substitute in the second leg and drawing from his experience, insists that he was thrown into the fire of a high-stakes playoff tie.

“Yes, I have had experience [of being in the playoffs]. Just didn’t play”, Knight said at a press conference (3:36) while responding to a question on experience.

“I was just coming through as a young 18-year-old sort of witnessing what men’s football was like and I got thrown into the fire with Derby against Leeds.

Result Competition Sheffield United 1-1 Bristol City Championship Bristol City 1-2 Sheffield United Championship Sheffield United 1-0 Bristol City Championship Last three Bristol City-Sheffield United meetings

“Obviously, went well for us that year and then got into the final and stuff like that.

“But no, I have witnessed it before and I know it is a good occasion, especially for the fans and the players.

“You want to play in these big games and that’s what everyone is really looking forward to.”

The clash between Leeds and Derby was a fierce one as then Rams boss Frank Lampard got the better of Marcelo Bielsa over two legs.

Bielsa then went again the season after the led Leeds to the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League.