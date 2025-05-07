Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Scottish top-flight star Marvin Bartley believes that Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers is a better goalscorer than Adam Idah and would score more goals than him if he was in the Celtic team.

With the 2024/25 season drawing to its conclusion, both Idah and Dessers have reached double figures in terms of goals scored.

The Rangers striker, though, holds a lead over his Celtic counterpart, having scored seven more goals overall.

Celtic paid big money for Idah, but he has not met the expectations of many and Tam McManus recently stated he has not lived up to his price tag.

Dessers is 30 years old and will turn 31 years old before the end of the year, but Bartley insists for one season, he would go with Dessers ahead of Idah.

He believes that if Dessers was playing in the Celtic team he would score more goals than Idah has done, while the same could not be said if the tables were turned.

“If you are talking about having him for just one season, people might say that Idah is younger etc, etc”, said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (11:28).

“But if it is for next season and you had to pick one of them, I would pick Dessers.

Competition Adam Idah Cyriel Dessers League 11 14 Europe 3 4 Cup 2 3 League Cup 2 4 Goals scored

“Because I do believe that if you put Dessers in that Celtic team he would score more goals than what Idah has.

“But Idah in the Rangers team, he wouldn’t hit the numbers Dessers has, even with the minutes, if they are given exactly the same minutes.

“So, yes I would go with Dessers.”

Dessers has consistently been linked with a potential move away from Rangers in recent transfer windows and it remains to be seen if he will still be at Ibrox by the time the new campaign gets going.

Rangers have yet to appoint a new permanent manager, but did recently bring in Kevin Thelwell as their new sporting director.