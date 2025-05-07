James Fearn/Getty Images

Former striker Sam Parkin thinks there is a strong argument to say that Charlton Athletic will win both legs of their League One playoff semi-final tie against Wycombe Wanderers.

It has been two different kinds of stories for Charlton and Wycombe since the turn of the year.

While the Addicks have shown remarkable powers of recovery under their manager Nathan Jones to get into the playoffs, Mike Dodds’ side have crumbled, not just missing out on automatic promotion, but also finishing as the fifth team in League One.

After three straight losses in their last three matches, one of which came against their playoff opponents Charlton, Parkin believes that it will be difficult for Wycombe to see the tie through.

According to the former striker, if Charlton have any two of their three key players – Luke Berry, Thierry Small and Lloyd Jones – available, they will likely win both legs of the playoff semi-final tie.

He stressed that Wycombe are very much out of sorts and there is a general gloom around the club.

“You are going to have to come up with a very strong argument to tell me that Wycombe are going to win this game, given the recent form and given that clash between the two”, Parkin said on the Championship Check-In show (9:58).

“The one glimmer I give them is that Charlton have arguably got or had three of their kind of main protagonists in their upturn missing for the last game.

Result Competition Wycombe 0-4 Charlton League One Charlton 2-1 Wycombe League One Wycombe 1-0 Charlton League One Last three Charlton-Wycombe meetings

“Lloyd Jones went off at Wrexham and missed the last game of the season against Burton. Luke Berry and Thierry Small missing.

“So, there are the three players that have been the vital components in Nathan Jones’ kind of turnaround at Charlton.

“So, if they are fit, I’d be very confident, or if two out of the three play, I’d be very confident that Charlton potentially win both legs given just how out of sorts Wycombe are; it is more than that. It’s the feeling around the place, you know.

“It is how subdued the supporters are and the lack of belief there is in Mike Dodds, who had a really tricky predicament coming in off the back of the success of Matt Bloomfield.

“I will go for a 2-1 Charlton win.”

Wycombe were beaten 4-0 at home by Charlton in League One in April and were also beaten at the Valley, 2-1, when they visited in December.