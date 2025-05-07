Harry Trump/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin thinks that the Leeds United hierarchy will need to give Daniel Farke the right players to change the Whites’ style in the Premier League as they seek survival.

Leeds have secured promotion this season and they will be back in the Premier League next season, ending their two-year hiatus in the Championship.

Farke previously failed twice to keep Norwich City up in the Premier League and there is doubt among some regarding the Leeds boss’ tactical astuteness, but the Whites hierarchy have decided to back the German.

Parkin pointed out that Leeds will need to upgrade several positions in the summer and believes that Farke needs to change his tactical approach from his time at Norwich and find a new way to take on Premier League teams.

The former Championship striker advised the Whites boss to be more pragmatic with his game plan and warned that he cannot play expansive and open football with his players against Premier League standard teams.

Parkin stressed that in the summer, Leeds will need to bring in the players needed to help Farke adopt a more pragmatic style of football.

When talking about the faith the Leeds hierarchy have shown in Farke, Parkin said on What The EFL (5:32): “It is going to be built on how good the recruitment is in the summer.

Competition Status Championship Winners FA Cup Fourth Round EFL Cup First Round Leeds United under Daniel Farke this season

“They are going to have to upgrade in various positions.

“You need to have conversations about him attacking the Premier League in a different fashion to how he has done previously.

“You need to be better defensively; it is not Leeds; it is probably Norwich.

“He needs to be more pragmatic in games and needs to come up with a game plan which gives you a better opportunity at staying in the Premier League and it is not playing openly expansive football with players inferior to the teams in the Premier League.

“So a big summer, but yes, it is up to the powers that be at Leeds to give them the tools to perform better than he did previously at Norwich.”

Leeds have already begun their preparations for the summer and they are expected to have a busy transfer window.

All eyes will be on what opening run of fixtures Leeds are handed back in the Premier League as Farke comes under the microscope.