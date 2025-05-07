Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Leeds United attacker Joel Piroe has admitted that the manner in which the Whites won the Championship title over Burnley was the ‘icing on the cake’ moment.

The Whites have returned to the Premier League’s promised land despite some tough moments in the season.

Daniel Farke’s men not only achieved direct promotion back to the Premier League but also stacked an impressive 100 points tally.

Second-placed Burnley also finished the season with 100 points, but a better positive goal difference saw the Whites win it, and Piroe admitted that it is crazy how the Clarets could not become champions despite collecting 100 points.

A very late goal against relegated Plymouth Argyle saw Leeds sit at the top of the Championship table, and Piroe defined that moment as ‘icing on the cake’.

He also highlighted how much the supporters of different age groups showed their happiness in Leeds United’s celebrations.

“It was crazy that another club with also a hundred points didn’t become champions”, the 25-year-old star told Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

Competition Goals Championship 19 FA Cup – EFL Cup – Joel Piroe’s goals by competition

“It’s obviously been a long and hard season, but then to end it like that…the icing on the cake.

“When you see what it brings out in people, from newborn babies taking to the air on the march through the city, to older people standing on the streets with tears in their eyes.”

Piroe had a great season at Leeds as he became the Championship’s top scorer in this campaign by scoring 19 league goals.

Now, Piroe will look to impress in the Premier League with Leeds in the upcoming term; he has never played in the Premier League before.

All eyes will be on whether the Dutchman can score goals on a regular basis in the top flight.