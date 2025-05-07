Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Liverpool transfer target Benjamin Sesko has refused to rule out the possibility of a summer move, insisting that his future is open and anything can happen.

The RB Leipzig forward has reached double figures in terms of overall goals scored this season, having contributed 21 in 43 appearances overall.

Four of those goals have been in the Champions League and Sesko is widely viewed as one of the most promising young attacking players in European football.

There is strong interest from the Premier League, where multiple clubs are in need of a striker this summer and have been linked with Sesko.

Newly crowned champions Liverpool are one of those interested as they look to add to their attacking options amid uncertainty around the future of the misfiring Darwin Nunez.

Sesko, on his part, has insisted that though he is currently 100 per cent focused on the job in hand at RB Leipzig, he does not rule anything out for the summer and his future is open.

“Right now, I’m 100 per cent focused on RB Leipzig“, Sesko was quoted as saying by German broadcaster Sky Deutschland.

Club Years Red Bull Salzburg 2019-2023 Liefering (loan) 2019-2021 RB Leipzig 2023- Benjamin Sesko’s career history

“Then we’ll see what happens. It’s open, anything can happen.”

A real scramble for Sesko could break out in the summer as clubs eye taking him away from the Bundesliga.

Sesko was on the books at Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg before he made the switch to RB Leipzig in 2023.

He has a release clause in his deal with the German club which is in excess of €80m.

RB Leipzig currently sit in sixth spot in the Bundesliga with two games to go and face a battle to climb into a top four Champions League qualifying spot.