Premier League champions Liverpool had a scout at a top African Under-20s tournament in Egypt, as the Reds look to stay on top of emerging talents from the continent.

Liverpool have finished top of the Premier League and have been crowned 20-time English champions, equalling their arch-rivals Manchester United.

Arne Slot’s team have started to prepare for the next season and they focused on strengthening the squad in the summer to defend the title.

Liverpool are also keen on recruiting young talented players from all over the world to enrich their academy system and to make sure that supply line to the first team keeps on churning out talented players.

And, according to Scouts In Attendance, Kyle Wallbanks, who has been working at Liverpool as a scout since 2015, was at the Under-20s Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

The 39-year-old attended two games at the New Suez Stadium on Monday, to see Central African Republic vs DR Congo and Senegal facing Ghana.

Congo ran out 3-1 winners, while Ghana edged Senegal 1-0.

Player Bruce Grobbelaar Rigobert Song Sadio Mane Kolo Toure Naby Keita Mohamed Salah El Hadji Diouf Salif Diao Notable African players to play for Liverpool

During the game against Senegal, 18-year-old centre forward Emmanuel Mensah found the back of the net in the 15th minute and won the player of the match award.

He is on the books at Norwegian side Sogndal and could well have been watched by Wallbanks.

The Liverpool scout may also have seen Yaya Diame, who is 17 years old and had a trial at Chelsea.

Who Wallbanks was most interested in during the games remains to be seen, but the Liverpool scout is making sure he is looking high and low to find top prospects for the Reds.