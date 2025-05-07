Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund have ignited the ‘next stage in the poker’ for Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham by sending coach Niko Kovac, sporting director Sebastian Kehl, managing director Lars Ricken and chief scout Sebastian Krug for talks in England.

A host of clubs are interested in taking Bellingham away from Sunderland when the summer transfer window opens and Dortmund are amongst that number.

RB Leipzig are also keen, while Crystal Palace and Manchester United have also been credited with wanting the midfielder.

With the summer transfer window coming closer, Dortmund have now stepped up their efforts and a top party have been in England for talks.

The club’s top officials visited England and landed back in Dortmund on Wednesday night after heading for talks aimed at pushing the capture of Bellingham closer, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland.

It is suggested that a deal to sign the midfielder would cost around €25m, but that is not a sum which is putting Dortmund off.

They are convinced about the quality of the player and sending so many top officials to England will be seen as a statement of intent.

Competition Appearances Championship 40 FA Cup – EFL Cup – Jobe Bellingham’s appearances this season

Dortmund helped to push Jobe’s brother Jude to the next level and he flourished at the club before moving to Real Madrid.

They are likely to have stressed that development path during talks aimed at winning the race for Jobe.

On the pitch, Sunderland are pushing to try to win promotion up to the Premier League and are in the playoffs.

They are set to take on Coventry City and will want to defy predictions that they are set to suffer defeat.

If the Black Cats go up, they are likely to fight hard to keep hold of Jobe into next season.