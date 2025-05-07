David Rogers/Getty Images

Galatasaray do not want to give rivals Fenerbahce a penny as they hunt Aston Villa target Berke Ozer.

Aston Villa are actively looking into the market to sign a goalkeeper to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

There are big question marks about the goalkeeping department amid talk Emi Martinez could be sold to a club in Saudi Arabia, while Robin Olsen will be out of contract.

Eyupspor’s Ozer is high on Aston Villa’s shortlist of targets for the summer and the player’s contract with the club expires at the end of June.

However, Eyupspor have an option in the 24-year-old’s contract to extend his stay with the club for a further year.

The former Fenerbahce star has several suitors in the market, as Besiktas and Galatasaray are showing interest in him.

Fenerbahce will gain 40 per cent of the transfer fee that Eyupspor will receive in the event of Ozer’s future move.

Competition Games Clean Sheets Super Lig 32 11 Turkish Cup 1 – Berke Ozer’s performance so far this season

Galatasaray like Ozer’s profile, but however, they have a problem with the sell-on clause, according to Turkish broadcaster EKOL TV (via GS Gazete).

The Turkish giants do not want their arch-rivals Fenerbahce to profit from the transfer fee coming from their pocket.

Aston Villa might benefit from Galatasaray’ dilemma if they are able to move swiftly and seal a deal for Ozer.

It has been suggested that Besiktas are trying to get ahead in the race for the goalkeeper, as they have already established contact with Eyupspor regarding a possible deal.

Aston Villa’s Premier League rivals Liverpool and Newcastle also hold interest in Ozer, as they have already scouted the 24-year-old to check up on him.

Ozer has been advised to leave Turkish football if he gets the chance.