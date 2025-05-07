George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United getting one of their stars for just £4m has been dubbed ‘unbelievable’ by a former Whites boss, who feels he is Premier League ready right now.

Daniel Farke is preparing to get Leeds ready for the Premier League over the summer after the Whites won the Championship title, their final game being a 2-1 win at Plymouth Argyle thanks to goals from Willy Gnonto and Manor Solomon.

In midfield was Ao Tanaka, who was signed by the Whites last summer from German second division side Fortuna Dusseldorf, and has shone in the Championship.

Now he is set to be a Premier League player next season with the Whites and Grayson believes that the Japanese has all the ingredients to be successful there as well.

According to the 55-year-old, Tanaka is a good reader of the game and looks composed on the pitch.

He admits he cannot believe the fee that Leeds managed to get hold of him for.

“Tanaka, the Japanese midfield player, he looks such a top player”, Grayson said on No Tippy Tappy Football (15:41).

“I think he can play in the Premier League even now.

“He handles the ball, he gets round the pitch, he reads the game so well, he looks so composed.

Club Years Kawasaki Frontale 2018-2022 Fortuna Dusseldorf (loan) 2021-2022 Fortuna Dusseldorf 2022-2024 Leeds United 2024- Ao Tanaka’s career history

“And he only cost £4m I think, which in today’s market is unbelievable.”

Leeds will be under big pressure from the off in the Premier League given the fate of the newly promoted teams this season.

If Tanaka shines brightly in the top flight then Leeds could find the midfielder attracting interest from bigger clubs.

He is though due to turn 27 years old in September.