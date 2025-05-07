Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

RB Leipzig executives and Jurgen Klopp have a close relationship with the family of Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham, amid their efforts to tempt him to Germany.

The 19-year-old midfielder is currently spending his second season with Sunderland, but his performances for the Black Cats have not gone unnoticed.

Bellingham is highly rated at Sunderland and he has no shortage of admirers in Europe, where Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are keen on signing him as the summer transfer window rapidly approaches.

Premier League outfit Crystal Palace have closely monitored his progress and he is a player Oliver Glasner likes.

Manchester United have also been linked with Bellingham and it is suggested that if Sunderland do not win promotion through the playoffs then he is almost certain to go.

The 19-year-old is currently focusing on Sunderland’s bid to secure promotion through the playoffs as they prepare to face Coventry City on Friday.

RB Leipzig are firmly in the hunt though and they will be hoping to make use of a good relationship.

Years Club Games Goal Contributions 2021-2023 Birmingham City 26 – 2023- Sunderland 87 15 Jobe Bellingham’s career so far

According to German magazine Sport Bild, Red Bull head of global soccer Klopp has a good relationship with the Bellingham family.

Klopp came in touch with the Bellingham family during his time at Liverpool when he tried to bring Jude to Anfield, ultimately failing, but maintaining contact with them.

Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff also has lines of communication open with the family.

Former Liverpool boss Klopp’s involvement might give Leipzig an advantage in convincing Jobe to choose them over his other suitors.

And a development stop in Germany is something which served Jude well when he was at Borussia Dortmund, before he headed to Real Madrid.