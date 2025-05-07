Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Former Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has insisted that he is glad he left the Reds, but also admitted his disappointment at not winning a major trophy yet.

He was on Liverpool’s books for five years before he left Anfield last summer for fellow Premier League club Brentford.

The Bees have been doing well in the Premier League this season and they paid a hefty £20m to Liverpool to secure his services.

Van den Berg’s previous side, Liverpool, became the Premier League champions this season, but he insisted that he does not regret leaving the club.

However, he did not hide that he wants to win a major trophy, which he has not achieved yet in his career.

“I have seen Liverpool become champions”, the central defender told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m glad I left, but in the end, you play for trophies.

Club Years PEC Zwolle 2018-19 Liverpool 2019-24 Preston North End (loan) 2020-22 Schalke 04 (loan) 2022-23 Mainz 05 (loan) 2023-24 Brentford 2024- Sepp van den Berg’s career history

“You want to be champions once in your career and win the cup.”

The 23-year-old has played in the Netherlands, Germany, and now he is plying his trade week in and week out in the Premier League.

He had genuine interest from last season’s Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, where he could have stood a genuine chance of winning a major trophy.

Van den Berg is still only 23, and if he is able to show his worth at the Bees, he could attract clubs in the mix for silverware in the future.