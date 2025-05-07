Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson believes that though Jamie Vardy has still got the desire and hunger left in him, he would only make it as a squad player for the Whites if they were to sign him in the summer.

Vardy, who will turn 39 next January, is set to be a free agent in the summer after his contract with Leicester City expires.

There has been much speculation about where the veteran striker will go and Leeds are expected to add to their squad this coming summer.

Former Leeds boss Grayson admits that Vardy has something about him despite his advancing years.

Grayson believes Vardy could add something to Leeds’ attack if he joined the Elland Road club as a squad option, but landing him to lead the line as the club’s number 9 would not be the right message to send.

Vardy does though still have the hunger and desire needed, Grayson thinks.

“He has proved that he has still got the desire and the hunger”, Grayson, asked about Vardy going to Leeds, said on No Tippy Tappy Football (19:05).

“The legs are probably going a little bit but he has still got something about him.

Season Goals 2019/20 23 2020/21 17 2021/22 17 2022/23 6 2023/24 20 2024/25 9 Jamie Vardy’s recent goal hauls

“So, maybe one season might work as a squad player.

“I don’t think Jamie is starting for Leeds that often to be fair because if you are relying on, how old is Jamie now, 39 I think it is.

“Fantastic career. It’s not probably the message that you are sending out that he is your number nine for the whole season.

“I think wherever he ends up whether it is in the Premier League, will be as a good squad player, if it is in the Championship, then he will certainly be a starter all the time.”

Joel Piroe struck 19 goals for Leeds in the Championship this season as the Whites won the title and the Dutchman will expect to be the club’s starting striker in the top flight.

Piroe has been clear that at some point in the future he would like to return to former club PSV Eindhoven, where he has unfinished business.