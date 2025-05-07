Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Southampton managerial target David Wagner has been offered the job at League One side Huddersfield Town, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Saints have been relegated from the Premier League this season and experienced two managerial changes in the process.

Russell Martin was axed with Southampton in deep, deep trouble, with Ivan Juric then trying but failing to get a tune from the players.

Juric was the Southampton boss for 16 games and he lost 13 of them, which saw him get sacked last month.

Southampton are on the lookout for a new manager and they have been linked with Wagner, who is experienced at Championship level and last bossed Norwich City.

Now, if Southampton do want Wagner they may have to move quickly as he has been offered the job at Huddersfield.

The Terriers were looking to push for promotion from League One this season, but failed and finished just tenth.

Club Years Borussia Dortmund II 2011-15 Huddersfield Town 2015-19 Schalke 04 2019-20 Young Boys 2021-22 Norwich City 2023-24 David Wagner’s managerial career

Wagner spent four years as Huddersfield boss and the side were promoted to the Premier League in the 2017/18 season.

He led Norwich into the playoffs in the Championship last season, where they fell short against Leeds United.

Now it remains to be seen if Wagner is interested in taking the job on offer at his former hunting ground in the shape of Huddersfield, or will hold off to see what his options are.