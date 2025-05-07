Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham target Malick Thiaw staying at AC Milan is dependent upon him wanting to remain with the Rossoneri.

The German central defender has been on the Serie A club’s books for three years now after he joined them from Schalke on a €5m fee.

The 23-year-old has made 84 appearances for the Rossoneri, but he has continued to be linked with a possible move to the Premier League.

London clubs, West Ham and Spurs, who are expected to strengthen this summer, have been widely credited with interest.

AC Milan want to reshuffle the squad over the summer and could look to cash in on Thiaw, who has been relegated to the bench in recent weeks.

However, according to Italian outlet Spazio Milan, the choice over whether to stay or go will be entirely down to Thiaw.

Thiaw has not played a minute in AC Milan’s last four games as Matteo Gabbia has been preferred to him in the starting line-up.

Opponents Game time Genoa (A) On the bench Venezia (A) On the bench Atalanta (H) On the bench Udinese (A) On the bench Fiorentina (H) 90 minutes played Napoli (A) On the bench Malick Thiaw’s last six games at AC Milan

It has been suggested that it is up to Thiaw if he wants to fight to regain his place at AC Milan by showing his quality or if he wants to leave the club in the summer.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are also keeping a keen eye on the West Ham and Spurs-linked centre-back.

The Irons and Tottenham, both are having woeful domestic campaigns and whether they would appeal to Thiaw remains to be seen.

The 23-year-old already has three senior Germany caps, and given the level of interest in him, it remains to be seen if the interested English clubs will be able to attract him in the summer window.

His current contract at AC Milan runs until the summer of 2027.