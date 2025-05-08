Michael Regan/Getty Images

Aston Villa have contacted the entourage of a teenage French striker to look at whether they can take him to Villa Park this summer.

Under Unai Emery, Aston Villa have been making impressive strides and deal-maker Monchi has also been conducting sensible work in the transfer market.

Making sure of a top supply of young talents into the first team is also a focus for Villa and they are showing keen interest in 18-year-old striker Kenny Quetant.

He is currently on the books at French side Le Havre and is on a trainee contract which runs through until the summer of 2026.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Aston Villa have been in touch with Quetant’s entourage.

They are weighing up whether they could take him to Villa Park, but will need to find common ground with Le Havre to do so.

The majority of the youngster’s game time has come with Le Havre’s Under-19s squad, where he has regularly found the back of the net.

Le Havre are renowned for a solid youth set-up and could be reluctant to lose Quetant so early in his career.

Team Points 14. Angers 33 15. Nantes 32 16. Le Havre 31 17. Saint-Etienne 27 18. Montpellier 16 Bottom of Ligue 1

The prospect of switching to Premier League powerhouses in the shape of Aston Villa however could be an incredibly tempting one for Quetant.

Le Havre are currently battling against relegation from Ligue 1 and sit third from bottom, inside the relegation playoff spot.

Losing their top flight status could well be a blow which Quetant notices when he weighs up what he would like his next step to be.

Alternatively, he may feel that playing in Ligue 2 on a regular basis is something which could soon be within reach.