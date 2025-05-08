Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

An audacious swoop Liverpool have been linked with making this summer ‘is not on the agenda’ at Anfield.

Liverpool have won the Premier League title this season and despite losing Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, are looking to embark upon a period of dominance in English football.

Only Italian winger Federico Chiesa arrived to boost Arne Slot’s squad last summer and the Reds will be more active this year.

They have in recent days been linked with moving to pull off an audacious swoop to sign soon to be free agent Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City.

However, according to journalist Alex Crook, that ‘is not on the agenda’ for Liverpool this summer.

The Belgian midfielder is leaving Manchester City and a host of sides are trying to secure his signature.

A move to Liverpool would have been a headline grabber, not least as the Reds battled Manchester City and De Bruyne for the Premier League title over a number of years.

It is not though a move that will happen and the 33-year-old will not be turning out at Anfield for Liverpool next season.

Club Years Genk 2008-2012 Chelsea 2012-2014 Werder Bremen (loan) 2012-2013 Wolfsburg 2014-2015 Manchester City 2015- Kevin De Bruyne’s career history

De Bruyne has big interest from the MLS and could well end up heading to the United States to see out his career.

He scooped six Premier League titles at Manchester City, along with two FA Cups and five EFL Cups, while the elusive Champions League was also secured once.

All eyes will be on where the Belgian midfielder next ends up and he looks set to be playing his football in a new country, with just Belgium, Germany and England the nations in which he has played so far.