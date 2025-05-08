Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Portsmouth sporting director Richard Hughes has revealed that he spoke with West Ham manager Graham Potter to get feedback on Freddie Potts and was given a positive response.

Potts was signed by Pompey on loan from West Ham last summer and impressed his employers with his performances in the middle of the pitch over the course of the campaign.

He finished the season with 37 Championship appearances, making five goal contributions for Portsmouth.

He is now set to return to his parent club without having a clear picture of what West Ham plan for him next term.

Portsmouth might ponder the idea of knocking on West Ham’s door to seek yet another spell for Potts in the forthcoming campaign.

However, Hughes is unclear whether that would be possible given how impressed the Hammers have been with the 21-year-old’s progress on the south coast.

Giving his assessment of the player, Hughes insisted that Potts was outstanding all season and might want to test himself at the highest level next season, especially with Potter having been impressed.

Statistic Result Wins 14 Draws 12 Losses 20 Portsmouth in the Championship this season

“Freddie Potts was sort of outstanding contributions and did incredibly well”, Hughes told BBC Solent (3:40).

“I don’t know, he will want to test himself at the highest levels.

“I spoke to Graham Potter and [asked] for sort of feedback on how he did. They have been really pleased with his development.”

Hughes believes that Potter will have a look at the player in pre-season before taking a final call on his future.

“I am sure they would want to look at him in pre-season and then sort of make a case accordingly.

“But I know that Freddie has very much enjoyed his time with us.”

Potts’ previous spell away from his parent club was at Wycombe Wanderers, where he finished with 43 appearances but was unable to take them to the playoffs.

He has been a regular for West Ham’s Under-18 and Under-21 squads and has also played three first-team matches for the Hammers.