Former EFL striker Sam Parkin has admitted that he enjoys watching Bristol Rovers youngster Kofi Shaw and believes that the player is a real talent.

The 18-year-old Bristol Rovers academy product went on loan to National League outfit Yeovil Town during the summer, but he returned to the Memorial Stadium in February to help his team in the League One relegation battle.

Shaw started eleven out of the last 12 games for Bristol Rovers and was one of the standout players in Inigo Calderon’s team, but his efforts were in vain as the Gas were relegated to League Two.

Parkin pointed out that Bristol Rovers have some good young players in their team and highlighted the 18-year-old player.

The ex-EFL star admitted that he really found it delightful to watch Shaw play week in, week out for the Gas and stressed that the youngster is a very talented player.

Parkin also pointed out that Bristol Rovers fans will also find Shaw delightful if he stays with the club going into next season and highlighted that the club will need a proper plan and stability.

“They have some young players”, Parkin said on What The EFL (17:00).

Competition Games Goals Assists National League 16 2 1 League One 15 – – EFL Trophy 2 1 – EFL Cup 1 – – Kofi Shaw this season

“Kofi Shaw is someone I would highlight straight away, which the fans will if he sticks around.

“Really enjoy watching him week in, week out because he is a real talent, but as for the club, they need a plan and a bit of stability.”

Bristol Rovers have appointed former Barnsley boss Darrell Clarke as the successor to Calderon at the Memorial Stadium.

Clarke previously managed Bristol Rovers from 2014 to 2018 and guided them to League Two automatic promotion in the 2015/16 season.

The Gas’ faithful will be hoping that Clarke will be able to get them straight back up to League One next season.