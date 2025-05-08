Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Leeds United are looking to improve the spine of the side in the summer transfer window and are ready to spend as much as £30m a piece on each position to do so, according to Sky Sports.

Having won promotion back into the Premier League by scooping up the Championship title, Leeds are desperate to avoid the fate suffered by last season’s newly promoted trio.

All three teams are set to drop right back down into the Championship and Leeds, under Daniel Farke, are ready to spend to avoid instant relegation.

The Whites have a clear idea of where they want to direct their cash.

A new spine is on the agenda, with signings in the goalkeeper, centre-back, centre midfield and centre forward positions.

Leeds are prepared to spend £30m on each of those signings and will also look for full-back and a right winger.

Where Does It Leave Joel Piroe?

Joel Piroe struck 19 times in the Championship for Leeds as they won the title this season and the Dutchman will be desperate for a crack at the top flight.

If Leeds spend £30m on a new centre forward, that could well push Piroe down the pecking order at Elland Road and restrict his opportunities.

Player Age Premier League goals Patrick Bamford 31 24 Joel Piroe 24 – Mateo Joseph 21 – Joe Gelhardt 23 2 Leeds United’s strikers

There will also be question marks over the future of Patrick Bamford, who has struggled to stay fit consistently.

Bamford has though shown he can score at Premier League level and Leeds will need to make sure they have enough squad depth to cope with the demands of the top flight.

Farke started the season with Mateo Joseph as his first choice striker and if Leeds do splash big cash on a new centre forward, what will that mean for the youngster’s opportunities.

Leeds look set to see big change in their attacking department as they aim to make sure they trouble Premier League defences.