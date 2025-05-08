Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester City are pushing to close out a deal for Aston Villa and Liverpool target Wesley Franca and want the right-back’s transfer done before the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Cityzens are rebuilding under Pep Guardiola as they aim to go into next season and reclaim the Premier League title from Liverpool.

Arne Slot also has work to do to push Liverpool on to the next level and must look at how to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is Real Madrid bound.

Liverpool have had their eye in South America and on Flamengo’s full-back Wesley Franca, while Aston Villa have also been keen, having seen an offer turned down in January.

Now though, Aston Villa and Liverpool are at major risk of missing out on the Brazilian talent as Manchester City ‘press to close’ a deal for him, according to Sky Italia.

Manchester City want to get the deal done before the FIFA Club World Cup and are speeding ahead.

Wesley Franca was close to a move to Atalanta in the last summer transfer window, but now looks poised to head to the Premier League.

Manchester City are claimed to prefer the Flamengo man to Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento, who has also been under consideration in Manchester.

Club Country Manchester City England Wydad AC Morocco Al Ain UAE Juventus Italy FIFA Club World Cup Group G

It is unclear just how much Manchester City will end up paying for Wesley Franca if they do take him to the Etihad.

Wesley Franca has also been of interest to AC Milan and Zenit St Petersburg.

The expanded FIFA Club World Cup kicks off next month in the United States and runs until 13th July.

It contains no fewer than a whopping 32 teams and there has been criticism of the expanded tournament due to its impact on fixture congestion.

Manchester City are in Group G of the competition, along with Wydad AC, Al Ain and Juventus.

Their campaign starts against Moroccan outfit Wydad AC on 18th June in Philadelphia.