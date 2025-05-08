Michael Regan/Getty Images

Fixture: Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Ange Postecoglou has picked his Tottenham lineup vs Bodo/Glimt for the second leg of Spurs’ crucial Europa League semi-final tie against the Norwegian outfit.

Tottenham were winning the first leg 3-0 in north London before conceding a late goal which has served to hand Bodo/Glimt hope ahead of this evening’s encounter, meaning the game starts at 3-1 on aggregate.

The Norwegian side will be looking to use their artificial pitch to their advantage and score twice to quickly cancel out the advantage that Spurs managed to build up in the first leg.

The pitch has been something of a talking point, with one Tottenham star unimpressed that he got to see it up close just 24 hours before kick off.

Postecoglou admitted before the match that midfielder James Maddison is looking at the rest of the season out with a knee injury, in what is a blow for Spurs this evening.

Despite the Norwegian season having started, Bodo/Glimt did not have a game at the weekend and as such have had a full week to prepare for tonight’s clash against Tottenham.

In goal in Postecoglou’s Tottenham lineup vs Bodo/Glimt is Guglielmo Vicario, while at the back the Spurs boss trusts in Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie.

Postecoglou will know the importance of dominating the engine room and he selects a midfield of Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma, while Dejan Kulusevski also plays. Richarlison, Brennan Johnson and Dominic Solanke carry the attacking threat.

If Postecoglou needs to change his Tottenham lineup vs Bodo/Glimt at any point then he has a bench full of options and they include Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Bodo/Glimt

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Johnson, Richarlison, Solanke

Substitutes: Austin, Whiteman, Danso, Tel, Gray, Spence, Odobert, Sarr, Davies, Moore, Ajayi, Olusesi