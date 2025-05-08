Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Newcastle United have interest in a midfielder which is ‘becoming concrete’ and they are ‘ready to move decisively’ if they secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle have managed to secure silverware this season by winning the EFL Cup and they are eyeing a spot in the Champions League to put the icing on the cake.

The Magpies are currently fourth in the Premier LEague table with 63 points from 35 games and they are two points clear of sixth placed Nottingham Forest.

Although three games are left before the season comes to an end, the Tyneside outfit have already started to prepare for the next season and have their eye on summer transfer targets.

Newcastle have been linked with a host of players and strengthening their midfield is on their agenda.

And they are hugely keen on former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, who currently plies his trade in Italy at Lazio.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com (via LazioNews24), Newcastle’s interest in Guendouzi is ‘becoming concrete’.

Competition Games Goal Contributions Serie A 34 4 Europa League 9 2 Italian Cup 2 – Matteo Guendouzi’s season so far

It is suggested they are ‘ready to move decisively’ for him if they can qualify for the Champions League, something which would boost their financial position.

The French midfielder has been a standout player in Lazio’s midfield this season and the Italian outfit do not want to part ways with him.

Lazio are hoping they can qualify for the Champions League to boost their chances of keeping hold of the midfielder.

Guendouzi has three more years left on his contract with Lazio and the Roman outfit are also pushing this season to get into the Champions League.

Newcastle have tough games ahead as they will take on Chelsea on Sunday before travelling to the Emirates to face Arsenal and they will end their season at St. James’ Park against David Moyes’ Everton on 25th May.