Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Southampton star Armel Bella-Kotchap has been scouted several times by Italian Serie A outfits Udinese and Torino.

Saints signed the 23-year-old German defender from Bochum, but during his first season with the club, Southampton were relegated from the Premier League.

In the following summer, Bella-Kotchap joined PSV Eindhoven on a season-long loan, where he made only four league appearances and missed a large part of the season due to a shoulder injury.

This season the centre-back has been a bit-part player for Southampton and made a total of five appearances, as Saints have slid right back down to the Championship.

As a result of relegation, a number of players are tipped to depart St Mary’s.

Bella-Kotchap looks as if he will have escape routes and clubs have been looking at the defender.

He is attracting interest from Italy as Udinese and Torino have sent scouts multiple times to assess Bella-Kotchap, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia (via Cuore Toro)

Years Club 2018-2022 VfL Bochum 2022- Southampton 2023-2024 PSV Eindhoven Armel Bella-Kotchap’s career history

The centre-back is set to enter the final year of his contract with Southampton and they might cash in on him this summer, as they will be at risk of losing him on a free transfer.

It is suggested that Southampton have slapped a €12m price tag on Bella-Kotchap’s head and he has admirers in his homeland as well in the form of Wolfsburg, Borussia Monchengladbach and Werder Bremen.

Bella-Kotchap has so far featured 31 times in all competitions for Southampton in his career, with the majority of them coming during his debut season at the club

The German outfits are monitoring his development and it remains to be seen whether any of his current suitors will step up in the summer to help him make an exit from St. Mary’s.