Roma sporting director Florent Ghisolfi is rooting for Sunderland against Coventry City in the Championship playoffs as the Italian side eye a potential pay day.

The Black Cats booked their spot in the playoffs months ago and the lack of a clear thing to play for affected their form towards the end of the campaign.

Now the playoffs are arriving and Regis Le Bris’ side are due to lock horns with Coventry City over two legs for a spot in the final and a shot at the Premier League.

The Black Cats ended their league campaign in a woeful manner as they faced five defeats on the bounce in their last five games.

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has also written off Sunderland as he thinks that Le Bris’ men have no chance of beating the Sky Blues.

If Sunderland can get promoted they then will be obligated to sign Enzo Le Fee from Roma on a permanent basis and, as such, Ghisolfi ‘roots’ for the Black Cats, according to Italian daily Il Tempo (via La Roma 24).

The fee for Le Fee would be a fixed amount of €18m, with a further €6m in bonus payments.

2025 Numbers Games 15 Minutes 1,000 Goals 1 Assists 1 Bookings 2 yellow cards Enzo Le Fee at Sunderland so far

€2m of the bonus payments would be easy to achieve, however, the rest would depend on Sunderland managing to survive in the Premier League for two seasons.

Roma also included a ten per cent sell-on clause in the deal for Le Fee.

The Black Cats will face Frank Lampard’s men on Friday, and Ghisolfi will have a keen eye on Le Fee in the hope of him being the difference-maker on the night.