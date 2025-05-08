Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur-linked manager Edin Terzic was offered to Serie A outfit Roma about three weeks ago.

Ange Postecoglou’s position at the club has been questioned over and over again due to the woeful season the north Londoners are having, but he could still deliver a trophy.

Spurs have lost 19 Premier League matches already and are sitting as low as 16th in the league table after 35 games.

The 59-year-old has led Spurs into the Europa League final, however the jury remains firmly out on his future.

Spurs are already looking at some candidates to potentially replace the Australian and former Borussia Dortmund boss Terzic has emerged as a potential option.

Terzic is currently out of work after he left the German giants last year and he is looking to get back into the scene as the domestic seasons are about to be concluded.

Late last month, it was suggested that Terzic would be ‘ready to talk’ to Spurs if the north London club want him.

Opponents and competition Date Crystal Palace (H) (Premier League) 11th May Aston Villa (A) (Premier League) 16th May Manchester United (N) Europa League 21st May Brighton (H) (Premier League) 25th May Tottenham Hotspur’s remaining games this season

And now, according to Italian journalist Paolo Rocchetti, Italian side Roma were offered the boss 20 days ago.

Terzic does not have experience of managing anywhere outside Germany, but is now ready to take on new adventures.

All eyes are on what Tottenham decide to do on the managerial front, but with Terzic’s camp actively looking for opportunities they may have to speed up if they do want the former Dortmund boss.