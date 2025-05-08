Carl Recine/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur custodian Guglielmo Vicario has expressed his dissatisfaction at the prospect of getting a first look at Bodo/Glimt’s artificial pitch a day before the Europa League game.

Carrying a 3-1 lead from the first leg of the Europa League semi-final last week, Ange Postecoglou’s team will take to the pitch in Norway tonight with one eye on the final.

One of the biggest challenges heading into the game against Kjetil Knutsen’s team will be the away side’s ability to adapt to the artificial turf of the Aspmyra Stadion.

They only arrived in Norway on Wednesday and as such only got an opportunity to take a close up look at the playing surface 24 hours before kick off.

Being asked about the difference of playing on natural grass and an artificial pitch, Vicario said at a press conference (0:36): “I don’t know, we are going to try tonight to be fair.

“Not impressed about that.

“We knew before coming here that the surface would have been different to normal pitches.

“So, nothing has changed for us.

“We just adapt quickly tonight and we will be ready for tomorrow.”

Season Finish 2024 1st 2023 1st 2022 2nd 2021 1st 2020 1st 2019 2nd Bodo/Glimt’s last six league finishes

Tottenham have a whole lot resting on the Europa League as it is their only hope of salvaging something from an otherwise disappointing season, with silverware and Champions League qualification on the line.

The outcome could well have an impact on whether Ange Postecoglou keeps his job as Spurs boss.

Bodo/Glimt have been the dominant force in Norwegian football over recent seasons, raising memories of when Rosenborg regularly won the title in the Scandinavian country.

They will start tonight’s second leg trailing 3-1 from the first leg in north London.