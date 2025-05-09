Michael Regan/Getty Images

Remo Freuler is convinced that he made the right decision in swapping Nottingham Forest for Bologna and believes he has found everything needed to play at the top of his game, with not one thought of regret over the switch.

Forest snapped up the Swiss midfielder from Italian side Atalanta in the summer of 2022 and he clocked regular game time in the Premier League with the Tricky Trees.

However, just a year later he returned to Italy, joining Bologna initially on loan before then signing for the club on a permanent basis.

Bologna finished fifth in Serie A last term and currently are seventh and battling to finish in the top four and get to the Champions League once again.

Leaving Nottingham Forest, who are themselves flourishing in the Premier League, was a big call for Freuler to make, but it is not one he regrets.

Freuler feels that he has just what he needs at Bologna, both on and off the pitch and has never regretted the switch.

Asked if he has ever regretted moving from Nottingham Forest to Bologna, Freuler said to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato): “Absolutely never. Here in Bologna I discovered well-being: I found everything I need to play at the top, we are experiencing beautiful things.

“Bologna was the right choice.

Game Minute booked in Atalanta (H) 1st Torino (A) 85th Como (H) 90th Lecce (A) 61st Cagliari (H) 84th Lazio (H) 33rd Remo Freuler’s Serie A bookings this season

“Will I renew the contract expiring in 2026? There is time, but certainly my family and I are not well here, but very well. Bologna was the right choice.”

The deal which took Freuler away from the City Ground also saw midfielder Nicolas Dominguez make the move to Nottingham Forest.

Freuler has made 34 appearances in Serie A for Bologna over the course of this season, being booked on six occasions.

With Bologna and Nottingham Forest both potentially set to play in Europe next season, Freuler could come up against his former club in the upcoming campaign.