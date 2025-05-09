Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have made Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur target Jonathan Tah their number one defensive transfer target and are in talks with his representatives.

Bayer Leverkusen’s German defender is set to bid adieu to the club at the end of the season following the expiration of his contract.

Tah is keen for a new adventure and is an appealing target for several sides due to his imminent free agent status.

He won the Bundesliga title with Leverkusen last year and, amid Xabi Alonso leaving, is also going from the BayArena.

This year he has missed just one league game and though his team were unable to repeat the heroics from last term, they are still set to finish as the runners-up.

Spanish giants Barcelona had agreed a deal in principle to sign Tah, but financial rule issues are hindering them, while Real Madrid are also keen.

Tottenham and Manchester United have also been widely linked with wanting to sign Tah.

Trophy Won with Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen German Cup Bayer Leverkusen German Super Cup Bayer Leverkusen Jonathan Tah’s honours

One of the two sides are ensured a trophy at the end of the season having reached the Europa League final.

It will mean that they will play the Champions League next season, which could be key in luring Tah.

However, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Bayern Munich, who have kept close eyes on the situation, have now opened talks with Tah’s agents.

Signing for Bayern Munich would allow Tah to stay put in Germany and fight for silverware on a regular basis.

In fact, the 29-year-old has now become Bayern’s number one defensive target with the club’s board member for sport, Max Eberl, sporting director, Christoph Freund and manager Vincent Kompany all pushing for the move.

It now remains to be seen how the two Premier League clubs react to the latest developments regarding Tah.