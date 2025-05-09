Carl Recine/Getty Images

A club now regret selling one of their players to Liverpool amid him shining in the Premier League and becoming a key part of the Reds side.

Liverpool are basking in the glory of winning the Premier League title this term and it comes after they failed to sign a holding midfielder last summer and only added winger Federico Chiesa.

The Reds worked hard on a deal to land Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad and thought they had the Spaniard in the bag.

He had a change of heart though and snubbed a move to Anfield, leaving Liverpool going with what they had.

And that increasingly meant leaning heavily on Ryan Gravenberch, who rose to the occasion under countryman Arne Slot.

Liverpool landed Gravenberch from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023.

It is now something which, according to Bayern Insider (via Fussball Transfers), Bayern Munich regret.

They feel they should have kept hold of the midfielder instead of selling him to Liverpool.

Club Years Ajax 2018-2022 Bayern Munich 2022-2023 Liverpool 2023- Ryan Gravenberch’s career history

A key man at Anfield, Gravenberch has continued his development on Merseyside and Liverpool are sure to be delighted they splashed the cash to take him from Munich.

Bayern Munich are currently unhappy with their options in his position and feel they could have used him.

It is unclear whether Liverpool will try to sign another defensive midfielder this summer, but they may be forced to, given speculation that Wataru Endo could be sold.

While Gravenberch may be the number one option in the position, Liverpool will want to make sure they have ample cover to call upon if the Japanese goes.