Former Charlton Athletic star Kevin Lisbie has heaped praise on goalscorer Matty Godden, who he believes has filled the shoes of Alfie May and has not allowed the Addicks to miss the Birmingham City man.

Veteran striker Godden has helped Charlton finish in the playoffs by scoring 18 goals in 41 League One matches.

Godden was roped in last summer by Charlton manager Nathan Jones to replace their leading goalscorer, May.

In the season that had just concluded, May had scored 23 goals and Birmingham City, who were new to the League One scene, wasted no time in snatching him away from the Addicks.

Stepping into May’s shoes was not an easy job for Godden but Lisbie insists that he has done that exceptionally well and has been a clinical presence inside the opposition box.

“You can see that he works on that [on being in the right position to score]”, Lisbie said on Charlton TV (36:53).

“A lot of people would say that it’s a coincidence and it’s luck, but you have just got a smell of it and you know where the ball is going to land.

Result Competition Wrexham 3-0 Charlton League One Wycombe 0-4 Charlton League One Cambridge United 0-1 Charlton League One Charlton Athletic’s last three away games

“You can read people’s body positions and if defenders are watching you, if they are not watching you.

“So, he is excellent and when he gets into that box he is so clinical with what he does and he has been a real presence.

“We were sort of wondering where we were going to get our goals from when we lost our top goal-scorer, but I mean he has turned up and turned up to every game that he has played in.”

Godden will have a crucial role to play when his side take on Wycombe Wanderers over two legs in the playoff semi-finals.

He will take confidence from the fact that he has already scored against the same opponents only recently in their 4-0 win away from home.