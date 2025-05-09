Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Hibernian look likely to need to battle against European clubs if they are to be able to keep hold of Sunderland star Nectarios Triantis, according to the Daily Mirror’s Daniel Marsh.

The Black Cats signed 21-year-old Triantis from Australian side Central Coast Mariners in 2023, but the player has hardly kicked a ball for Sunderland since joining.

Scottish outfit Hibernian took Triantis on loan in the winter of 2024 and his performances for them convinced the Easter Road outfit to approach Sunderland in the summer to extend his stay with Hibs for another season.

Triantis initially played as a centre-back, but at Hibs he has been moulded into a defensive midfielder.

The Sunderland star’s performances this season have turned some heads and Hibernian boss Gray has previously stated his intention to sign him on a permanent basis.

Hibs have three more games before their season comes to an end and Triantis is set to go back to Sunderland to join them for pre-season.

Sunderland are in the playoffs and their plans for Triantis next season might depend on whether Regis Le Bris’ side will be in the Premier League or not.

Competition Games Goal Contributions Scottish Premiership 29 8 Scottish Premiership Top Six-Split 2 1 Scottish FA Cup 2 – Triantis so far for Hibernian this season

If Hibernian do want to sign him though then they will need to battle other clubs for his signature.

In the event of Sunderland deciding to part ways with the defensive midfielder in the summer, a number of European clubs are also interested.

Hibernian are currently third in the league table and they are fighting to secure a place in Europe next season, which might prove to be a deciding factor in Triantis’ decision-making in the summer.

The Australian has two more years left on his contract with Sunderland and it remains to be seen where his future lies next season.