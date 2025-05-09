Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Andy Halliday has cited the Jack Butland example to advise the Gers to capitalise on Nicolas Raskin this summer while his stock remains high.

Midfielder Raskin has been enjoying an impressive campaign with the Gers, as a reward for which he was handed his international debut for Belgium.

He made an impact at national team level and won praise from one former Belgium international.

Many feel that Rangers should be looking to build their team around the 24-year-old this coming summer.

However, Halliday has a different view and thinks Rangers would do well to cash in on Raskin when he is so highly regarded.

On suggestions of the club rebuilding the squad around Raskin in the summer, Halliday said that the club committed the same mistake with Jack Butland last year.

“I think loads of Rangers fans are saying the same thing – that it is going to be a huge turnover of players but build the team around Nicolas Raskin”, Halliday said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (22:36).

“[During] the Philippe Clement era, the end of the season before, everyone said that it is going to be a huge turnover of players to rebuild the team around Jack Butland.

Player Age Nicolas Raskin 24 Connor Barron 22 Mohamed Diomande 23 Ianis Hagi 26 Nedim Bajrami 26 Bailey Rice 18 Rangers’ midfield options

“Look what’s happened to Jack Butland over the last year or so.

“And look what has happened to his value within Rangers and in the team.

“So I think while your player and while your stock is really, really high, and an offer that comes in that matches that value, I think they should sell.”

Losing a key man such as Raskin would be a big blow for Rangers in the summer as they look to challenge Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title next season.

A sale could also be viewed as a lack of ambition, while the jury is out on whether Rangers would be able to replace him with someone of equal quality.