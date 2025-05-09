Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Norwich City ‘have informed’ Jack Wilshere that they are not considering him for the job of manager on a permanent basis, according to journalist John Percy.

The Canaries sacked Johannes Hoff Thorup before the end of the season following a stint of poor form and the side well off the playoff spots in the Championship.

Wilshere stood in as caretaker boss for the final two matches of the season.

Norwich ended up playing out a 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough and then beating relegated Cardiff City 4-2 at Carrow Road.

It had been thought that Wilshere could potentially be a contender to take the job on a permanent basis.

He has however been told that Norwich are not considering him for the manager’s post as they look to make an external appointment.

The Canaries will be keen to make sure they get the right man through the door as they look to try and put themselves in a position to challenge for promotion next season.

They had just the 13th best home record in the Championship this season, winning only ten of their 23 games at Carrow Road.

Game Result Cardiff City (H) 4-2 Middlesbrough (A) 0-0 Millwall (A) 3-1 Portsmouth (H) 3-5 Norwich City’s final four games

Leeds United and Burnley, who finished as the top two in the division, had the best home records.

It remains to be seen who Norwich might look to now bring in as their new manager.

They are though pushing ahead with the process and will likely want to get someone in quickly, with pre-season to plan for and also a vital summer transfer window to work their way through.

Norwich were recently warned by one former Canaries star that they need a massive summer rebuild.