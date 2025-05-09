Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt have not yet been contacted by any club for Hugo Ekitike, despite Manchester City and Liverpool being keen on him.

The Bundesliga outfit lost the prolific Omar Marmoush to Manchester City in the winter transfer window and could be set to see their other top hitman depart in the coming window.

Ekitike has turned heads and his performances for an impressive Eintracht Frankfurt side have not gone unnoticed.

According to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Manchester City have now expressed an interest in Ekitike, while Liverpool are also keen.

Despite that, no club have yet to get in touch with Eintracht Frankfurt to try to sign Ekitike.

The Bundesliga side are likely nowhere near being out of the woods when it comes to keeping him though as interested clubs have a whole summer transfer window to make their move.

Arsenal and Manchester United are also admirers of Ekitike, further complicating the situation for Eintracht Frankfurt.

A potential price tag of €100m has been mooted for the striker, who has a contract with Eintracht Frankfurt that runs until 2029.

Game Final score Viktoria Plzen (H) 3-3 Ferencvaros (H) 2-0 Ajax (H) 4-1 Tottenham Hotspur (A) 1-1 Hugo Ekitike’s Europa League goals this season

He has found the back of the net 15 times in the Bundesliga so far this season, as well as contributing with seven assists.

Omar Marmoush Reunion?

A move to Manchester City would see Ekitke reunite with Marmoush, who he played with at Eintracht Frankfurt during the first half of the season, and is a huge admirer of.

It would also give Manchester City extra attacking power, with Erling Haaland, Marmoush and Ekitike all at the disposal of Pep Guardiola.

Ekitike has not yet been capped by France at senior international level and moving to Manchester City could quickly change that, as he would be on the books at one of Europe’s biggest club sides.