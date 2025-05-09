Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Leeds United target Leonardo Balerdi believes that Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi has hugely improved his game and taken it beyond being purely defensive.

The Argentine centre-back has been a key man at Marseille for De Zerbi this season and his performances have put him on the agenda of Leeds.

The Whites have been promoted up to the Premier League and are expected to strengthen the spine of their team, splashing over £100m as they seek to survive.

Balerdi is a player they have been strongly linked with wanting and if they were to take him to Elland Road then they would benefit from his year with ex-Brighton boss De Zerbi.

The defender explained that De Zerbi has changed the way he looks at the game and moved him away from a purely defensive mindset.

“He taught me a lot of things. In terms of football, when he arrived, I was only a defender, I only thought about defence in duels for example”, he told France Bleu.

“But now that has changed. My role is no longer just defensive, I have to create the game.

“With Geronimo Rulli, with Geoffrey Kondogbia, we have to give the ball properly, look if there is a free player.

Club Points 1. PSG 78 2. Marseille 59 3. Monaco 58 4. Nice 57 5. Lille 57 6. Strasbourg 57 7. Lyon 54 Ligue 1’s top seven

“The coach gave us a mentality. He is always attentive to details and that is very important in football”, Balerdi added.

It has been speculated that Leeds could be looking at offering £20m for Balerdi, but they would likely need to fork out much more than that.

Marseille sit second in the Ligue 1 and are on course to play in the Champions League next season.

Walking away from a season of Champions League football at the Stade Velodrome would be a big call for Balerdi to make this summer.