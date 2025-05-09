Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

West Ham United are continuing negotiations with Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray for the signature of Aston Villa linked attacker Baris Alper Yilmaz.

The 24-year-old winger was subject to much transfer speculation last summer and once again in the winter transfer window.

West Ham have been long-time admirers of Yilmaz’s talents and, according to Turkish journalist Sezgin Gelmez (via GS Gazete), they made a €30m bid for him in January and have not given up.

That was not the end of the matter as they are continuing negotiations for Yilmaz.

West Ham remain convinced about the winger and would like to add him to Graham Potter’s squad over the course of the summer.

Yilmaz has two more years left on his contract at Galatasaray and West Ham are not the only English side keen.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United have both been scouting Yilmaz this season as they finalise their own transfer plans.

Competition Games Goals Assists Super Lig 30 11 3 Europa League 9 1 2 Turkish Cup 3 – 1 Champions League qualifiers 2 – – Turkish Super Cup 1 – – Baris Alper Yilmaz this season

Villa want to make sure they have a potent attack and doing business for Yilmaz could be something which makes sense for the club’s deal-maker Monchi.

Newcastle are also expected to look to sign a winger, with a need for the position having been on the agenda since last summer, while Miguel Almiron was sold in January.

The Turkish winger has never played for any club outside of Turkey and joined Galatasaray in 2021 from Ankara Keciorengucu.

Yilmaz has featured a total of 153 times for the Istanbul giants and he has experience of playing in the Champions League as well.

West Ham will not have Champions League football to offer Yilmaz, but Aston Villa and Newcastle may have, if they firm up their interest.