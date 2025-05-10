Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner remains a priority managerial target for a club in the Bundesliga ahead of the summer.

Glasner has led Palace into the FA Cup final where they are due to face Manchester City later this month and could deliver a historic season for the Eagles.

His work at Selhurst Park has been praised and Crystal Palace managed to keep hold of him last summer when he was chased by Bayern Munich.

Glasner has been on the radar of another Bundesliga club in recent weeks in the shape of RB Leipzig and, according to Sky Deutschland, that remains the case.

Leipzig also have Como boss Cesc Fabregas as their joint-top candidate along with Glasner.

The German side are keen to make sure that any compensation fee they pay for either manager is kept as low as possible.

It is unclear whether Glasner wants to leave Crystal Palace and take the job at Leipzig.

Club Years Ried 2014-2015 LASK Linz 2015-2019 Wolfsburg 2019-2021 Eintracht Frankfurt 2021-2023 Crystal Palace 2024- Oliver Glasner’s managerial career

Leipzig currently sit in sixth place in the Bundesliga, but are not out of the running to finish in a top four spot, which they are two points away from, with two games left to play.

The club are also able to call upon the influence of Jurgen Klopp, who is Red Bull’s head of global soccer at the moment.

It now remains to be seen whether Glasner feels that he has unfinished business in the Bundesliga.

Losing Glasner would be a big blow for Crystal Palace and send the Eagles into the market looking for a new boss to take over in time for next season.