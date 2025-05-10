Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton have sent their scouts to ‘spy’ on a Cameroon international right-back who is also attracting attention from Marseille and Torino.

David Moyes is expected to be the beneficiary of greater wiggle room in the transfer market than his predecessor Sean Dyche, due to the takeover from the Friedkin Group.

He is keen to make sure Everton make a splash in their first season in their new stadium and significant changes in the squad are likely.

Adding full-backs is high on Everton’s agenda and the club’s eyes have been directed towards Italy for a possible signing.

The player on Everton’s radar is Hellas Verona right-back Jackson Tchatchoua and, according to Italian outlet Cuore Toro, they have sent scouts to ‘spy’ on the Cameroon international.

An attack-minded full-back, Tchatchoua is also capable of operating as a wing-back and Everton are not the only side checking on him ahead of the window opening.

Torino are keen and have had contact with his entourage, while Marseille have, like Everton, had him watched.

Game Result Genoa (H) 0-0 Roma (A) 1-0 Cagliari (H) 0-2 Hellas Verona’s last four results

The 23-year-old was born in Belgium and came through the youth set-up at top flight side Charleroi.

Hellas Verona initially took him on loan before triggering an option to buy him last year.

His performances saw him rewarded with a call-up to the Cameroon squad and he made his debut last summer.

Hellas Verona are suggested to be looking for a figure of €8m in order to let Tchatchoua depart this summer.

Torino, aware that there is likely to be competition for him, are preparing to make a move early in the transfer window.