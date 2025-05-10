Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Perry Groves has pointed towards one Everton player who always worries him when he plays and feels he ‘looks like a baby giraffe on roller skates’.

David Moyes took his Everton side to face Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, looking for a win to try to regain some momentum.

Prior to the game at Fulham, Everton had gone three games without a win, losing two of those encounters.

While they fell behind to a Raul Jimenez strike though, they then hit back, scoring through Vitaliy Mykolenko, Michael Keane and Beto to grab a valuable 3-1 win in the capital.

There were eyebrows raised in some quarters before the match about Moyes selecting Keane in the backline.

And former Premier League winger Groves was amongst those feeling it could go wrong for the Everton defender.

Groves explained on talkSPORT (10th May, 14:11) that Keane always worries him as he believes the defender is prone to making mistakes.

Club Years Manchester United 2011-2015 Leicester City (loan) 2012-2013 Derby County (loan) 2013-2014 Blackburn Rovers (loan) 2014 Burnley (loan) 2014-2015 Burnley 2015-2017 Everton 2017- Michael Keane’s career history

He went on to compare the centre-back to a baby giraffe on roller skates, indicating he has little control in his game.

“He always worries me, Michael Keane”, Groves said.

“I think he looks like a baby giraffe on roller skates, because he always looks like he’s got a mistake in him.

“You know when someone’s making last ditch tackles or they have lost their marker or they give the ball away.

“So he worries me at the back.”

After clocking the full 90 minutes in the clash at Fulham, Keane will be hoping he can get more game time in the remaining matches this season to stake his claim under Moyes.