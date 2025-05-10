Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Jonathan Tah, who is of interest to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, is aiming to make a quick decision on his future and will not keep his suitors waiting.

The centre-back is out of contract at Bayer Leverkusen this summer and is set to move on elsewhere as he looks for a fresh challenge.

Tah has interest from a host of sides, with Bayern Munich aiming to keep him in the Bundesliga, Real Madrid and Barcelona looking to take him to Spain, and Manchester United and Spurs keen.

The 29-year-old could take his time to pick his next destination if he wants to and as a free agent could even move after the transfer window closes on 1st September.

He is though not planning on leaving his suitors waiting that long and wants to come to a quick decision.

Asked by German daily Bild when he will decide on his next club, Tah replied: “I’ll make a decision soon. I don’t want to set a date.

“The fact is, it won’t be in two months.”

Club Country Bayern Munich Germany Barcelona Spain Real Madrid Spain Manchester United England Tottenham Hotspur England Potential Jonathan Tah destinations

Bayern Munich will hope that Tah wants to stay in Germany, but the defender is clear that heading away from the Bundesliga and to another country is something which appeals hugely.

“When you go somewhere where you might not speak the language, it’s a particularly challenging experience.



“This also applies to my role, which I naturally want to have within a team.



“It would require a lot from me to get involved somewhere. That’s why going abroad is definitely appealing to me”

Tah has two more games left as a Leverkusen player, with a clash at home against Borussia Dortmund and away at Mainz.

Xabi Alonso’s side sit second in the Bundesliga, behind champions Bayern Munich.