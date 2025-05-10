George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United and Fulham are both keen on a Paraguayan goalkeeper and his club are aware and ‘know that offers will arrive’ in the approaching summer transfer window.

Daniel Farke’s Whites are now preparing for a hugely important summer transfer window as they bid to get ready for life back in the Premier League.

Illan Meslier lost his spot as number 1 at Leeds earlier this year and Farke turned to Karl Darlow to slot in.

The Whites are expected to offload Meslier in the summer and they are in the market for a new goalkeeper to come in.

Fulham are also in the market for another goalkeeper and, like Leeds, they are looking towards South America.

Paraguayan shot-stopper Orlando Gill is the player that Fulham and Leeds are keen on, according to journalist Uriel Lugt.

He is on the books at Argentine top flight side San Lorenzo, who are aware that there is interest and ‘know that offers will arrive’ in the summer transfer window.

Player Age Illan Meslier 25 Karl Darlow 34 Alex Cairns 32 Leeds United’s goalkeeping options

Gill has kept nine clean sheets in 16 outings in the Argentine top flight this year for San Lorenzo.

His performances have caught the eye and now San Lorenzo are set to be tested with offers for him, with the jury out on whether they will be able to keep him.



It is unclear if either Fulham or Leeds view Gill as a prospective number 1, or want him to fight for a spot in the team.

With the transfer window due to swing open in June, all eyes will be on whether Fulham or Leeds put in a firm offer for Gill and how San Lorenzo, who have him under contract until the end of 2027, then respond.