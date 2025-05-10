Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester United cannot afford a target they are keen on unless they offload one of their existing players in his position.

The Red Devils could be given a get out of jail card from a disappointing season if they can win the Europa League final.

That would likely have an impact on the club’s finances, but boss Ruben Amorim is still expected to need to wheel and deal as Manchester United aim to stay within PSR rules.

There has been a big focus on goalkeeper Andre Onana and Manchester United are keen on shot-stopper Gregor Kobel of Borussia Dortmund.

Kobel’s performances for Dortmund have garnered him praise and he has caught the attention of Manchester United and Chelsea, according to German magazine Sport Bild.

However, Manchester United as it stands, it is suggested, would not be able to afford to sign Kobel.

They have Onana on big money and must offload him first before they could move to bring in Kobel from Dortmund.

Chelsea have been in contact with Kobel for more than a year and it has been suggested that his agent has visited London to meet the club executives.

If Manchester United do want to rival the Blues for the goalkeeper then they will likely need to offload Onana soon.

Competition Games Clean Sheets Bundesliga 30 6 Champions League 13 4 German Cup 2 1 Gregor Kobel’s season so far

Kobel has three more years left on his contract with Dortmund and Manchester United and Chelsea would have to shell out a transfer fee in the region of €60m to sign him.

The 27-year-old made the move to Dortmund from fellow German side Stuttgart in 2021.

Kobel has yet to collect a trophy with the Ruhr giants though and will hope that can change if he was to head to the Premier League in the approaching summer transfer window.