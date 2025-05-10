Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Fixture: Fulham vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton have announced their starting lineup and substitutes to lock horns with Fulham at Craven Cottage this afternoon.

While the Toffees are increasingly looking towards a summer rebuild, which has seen a Cameroon right-back the latest player linked, they are also keen to finish the campaign strongly and build momentum.

Several players may well be playing for their futures and, if not at Everton, then to catch the eye elsewhere ahead of the summer transfer window.

Everton have now gone three games without a win, ending any hopes of a late dash for a top ten finish, and will instead look to climb up from 14th as high as possible.

Fulham have also faltered over the last month and that ended any European spot hopes at Craven Cottage, leaving them with little but pride to play for.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season, in October at Goodison Park, finished as a 1-1 draw.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton today, who have a back four of Ashley Young, Michael Keane, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In midfield, boss David Moyes goes with Idrissa Gueye, James Garner and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Charly Alcaraz and Jack Harrison support striker Beto.

There are options to bring on off the bench for Moyes if needed at any point during the 90 minutes and they include Iliman Ndiaye and Armando Broja.

Everton Lineup vs Fulham

Pickford, Young, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, Alcaraz, Beto

Substitutes: Virginia, Patterson, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Ndiaye, Chermiti, Broja, Coleman, Iroegbunam